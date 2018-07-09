African Acrobats Perform for Black History Month

FULTON - Students from the Fulton Public School District visited the Callaway County YMCA Wednesday morning to witness a Black History Month presentation.

Bartley Elementary and McIntire Elementary students watched an interactive performance put on by the ZuZu African Acrobats, a Kenyan dance group featured on the popular TV show "America's Got Talent."

Delora Vaughn, media specialist at Bartley Elementary, put together the event. Vaughn said she wanted to expose the students to a new cultural experience they might not have had the opportunity to see otherwise.