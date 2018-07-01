African-American Folklore Performer Tours Mid-Missouri Libraries

COLUMBIA/FULTON - An African-American folklore singer is touring mid-Missouri public libraries Monday.

Kunama Mtendaji tells African-American folklore stories through song, dance and drumming.

The performance features music and dance from the U.S., Africa, Brazil and the Caribbean.

Mtendaji will be at the Callaway Public Library at 10 a.m. and the Columbia Public Library at 2 p.m.