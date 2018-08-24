African Children's Choir performs in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The congregation at the First Church of God in Jefferson City was treated to a unique experience on Sunday morning.

The African Children's Choir performed during the church's service.

Music for Life is the parent organization of the group and this is the 47th African Children's Choir.

This group offers kids more than just the opportunity to sing.

"This opportunity brings so many other opportunities for our children," said Linnet Nabatanzi, music director and former choir member. "Most of our children we bring out here are from basic families and when they come out on the road they are able to get sponsors that will be able to help them get through school."

Nabatanzi said being apart of the choir is not just about singing and dancing, but also their futures and helping change Africa one step at a time.

The money raised from offerings when they sing go to paying for their education.

"In Africa, we have to pay for school," Nabatanzi said.

The choir also gives these kids a chance to travel the world, something unimaginable for many where they come from.

"This tour basically was booked around the Midwest, so I guess this is where god led us this time," Nabatanzi said. "For most of them, none of their families ever dreamed of coming to America, but they are here. Coming to America is a big deal in our country."

The 46th African Children's Choir is currently finishing up touring England and the 48th edition of the Choir will be starting their journey across the world in December.