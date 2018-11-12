After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened

23 hours 2 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 12:03:55 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A memorial to St. Louis area service members who have died in war was mostly neglected and ignored for years — but not anymore.

The memorial, which was erected in 1936 and dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, has undergone a two-year, $30 million renovation that more than doubled its exhibit space, added air conditioning, new wiring and more assembly spaces.

In World War II, more than 2,700 more local soldiers died. In Korea and Vietnam, about 400. In the wars and conflicts since, about 200.

The memorial is LEED-certified and complies with access for the disabled requirements. It's one of only 3 percent of museums in the country accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

"I feel like St. Louisans are going to have one more cultural institution they can brag about, and we have a lot to brag about here," said Mark Sundlov, the new director of the museum. "One of the top goals is to become part of a dynamic downtown."

After years of trying to improve the museum, the city in 2015 signed over control of the museum to the Missouri Historical Society but it retains ownership of the building and artifacts.

The money for the renovation and a $25 million endowment came from the Crawford Taylor Foundation and the Taylor family, which until this week had stayed anonymous. The Guth Foundation contributed $300,000. The assembly hall is named for Jack C. Taylor, who piloted an F6F Hellcat fighter in World War II before founding Enterprise Rent-A-Car, headquartered in St. Louis. Taylor died in 2016.

As visitors approach the memorial entrance and loggia, they'll see the black granite cenotaph, inscribed with the names of those who died in World War I. The cenotaph, which resembles a tomb, is lit from its base.

Hundreds of red and gold tiles that had fallen from the Gold Star Mothers ceiling mosaic above the cenotaph were replaced.

"It looked beautiful because it was beautiful," said Leigh Walters, director of marketing and communications for the Missouri Historical Society. "But now, it just shines."

Storm windows were added inside to show off the unique metalwork outside. Old light fixtures were rewired and fitted with LED bulbs. Only five old-fashioned bulbs remain: four in the mahogany-lined elevator and one in a phone booth, which has been outfitted with a vintage pay telephone.

Despite years of neglect, the building was in remarkably good condition, said Karen Goering, managing director of administration and operations for the memorial.

The two main galleries on the first level will house "St. Louis in Service," a long-term exhibit that explores local involvement in military history, from the American Revolution to today.

A bell from the cruiser St. Louis, commissioned in 1906, is the centerpiece of one wing, and a rotating collection of military uniforms stands in the middle of the other wing. An Emerson airplane turret that once sat on the nose of a B-21 bomber now rests with the uniforms. The turrets were made in a Ferguson factory that made fans and electric motors but converted during wartime.

"People think of military history as far away — it happened overseas," Walters said. "But it happened in your community. It was a part of daily life. And the community had an impact on military warfare."

The lower level's first exhibit, "St. Louis and the Great War," commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I and includes more than 200 artifacts that have never been displayed, such as a carrier pigeon message capsule, a portable reed organ and a German gas mask.

Outside, a Court of Honor that was created in 1948 as the city's World War II memorial now includes a reflecting pool and fountain to represent the five branches of the armed forces.

Monuments to those who died in Korea and Vietnam were moved to their own spots on a walkway between the museum and Court of Honor, and names for those who died in more recent conflicts will be added.

More News

Grid
List

Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign
Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign
ST. LOUIS - A former assistant attorney general announced his campaign for Missouri Attorney General Monday morning. In a... More >>
54 minutes ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:12:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Homicide under investigation in southeast Missouri
Homicide under investigation in southeast Missouri
BISMARCK (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman's death in southeast Missouri as a homicide. KFVS-TV reports that the... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:47:04 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse
Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse
MORGAN COUNTY - A man accused of moving the dismembered body of his friend's common law wife pleaded guilty to... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:16:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle
Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County law enforcement took a fugitive from Gasconade County into custody Sunday. Sheriff's deputies got... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:44:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

More snow set for Monday
More snow set for Monday
MID-MISSOURI - We ended last week with the first snowfall of the season and the coldest temperatures of the season,... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 7:06:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in Weather

Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
Model railroad on the right track in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - There may be 7,000 feet of model train track in their backyard for people to come see,... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 6:42:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News

Ballenger Lane shooting injures two people
Ballenger Lane shooting injures two people
COLUMBIA - Two men were injured in North Columbia after a shooting on Ballenger Lane at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 4:21:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News

State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
State requires hunters to test deer for CWD in certain counties
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory chronic waste disease (CWD) testing in 31 counties until 8... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 3:37:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Community members remember Smithton on march to bicentennial
Community members remember Smithton on march to bicentennial
COLUMBIA - People gathered near the intersection of North Garth Avenue and East Walnut Street in West Columbia Sunday afternoon... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 2:33:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News

"Build a House for the House" raises money for charity
"Build a House for the House" raises money for charity
COLUMBIA - Gingerbread houses filled a hallway in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon to support families in mid-Missouri. The... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News

After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened
After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A memorial to St. Louis area service members who have died in war was mostly neglected... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, November 11 2018 Nov 11, 2018 Sunday, November 11, 2018 12:03:55 PM CST November 11, 2018 in News

Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 31°
12pm 30°
1pm 30°
2pm 30°