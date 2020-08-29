After 60-mile chase, man in custody for striking officer

FLORISSANT (AP) — A man is in custody after allegedly striking an Illinois Department of Conservation police officer with a car near Litchfield, then leading police on a 60-mile chase into Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the conservation officer's injuries do not appear to be serious but he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say the conservation officer was trying to make a traffic stop Monday morning on a boat ramp at Lake Lou Yaeger. The driver of the car allegedly backed up and the car's door knocked the officer to the ground.

The car then traveled south on Interstate 55, drove through stop sticks near St. Louis, and traveled to Florissant in St. Louis County. The 32-year-old suspect tried to run but was quickly arrested.