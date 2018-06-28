After Bans, Penn State Assistant Coach Runs Camps

PHILADELPHIA - A former Penn State assistant football coach accused of sexually abusing boys held sports camps at a satellite campus for six years after he was banned from taking youths onto the university's main campus by the athletics director and the senior vice president, who have been charged with failing to tell police about him.

A university spokesman says Jerry Sandusky operated his camps from 2000 to 2008 at a satellite campus just outside Erie. In 2002, Sandusky was prohibited from using the main campus after a graduate student claimed to see him assault a child in a locker room shower.

Sandusky has been charged with sexually abusing eight boys over a 15-year period. Sandusky has been aware of the accusations against him and has maintained his innocence, his lawyer said.