After Break, Missouri Again Seeks 1st SEC Win Against Kentucky

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri really needed a break after a demoralizing start to its debut footabll season in the SEC.

A week off helped rid the aftertaste of a 32-point loss at home to top-ranked Alabama, and the Tigers (3-4, 0-4 SEC) could finally be getting a bit of a breather in the schedule. Even without quarterback James Franklin, again sidelined by a sprained left knee, they're two-touchdown favorites to beat Kentucky and finally secure victory No. 1 in their new conference in the homecoming game Saturday.

The Wildcats (1-7, 0-5 SEC) have lost six in a row, though last week they lost by just five points at home to No. 12 Georgia. Coach Joker Phillips said he hasn't seen a drop in enthusiasm, likely because the team is so young.