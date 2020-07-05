After COVID-19 cancelations, parents plan proms

1 day 22 hours 9 minutes ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News
By: Grace Witham, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Parents across mid-Missouri are taking it upon themselves to host proms for students after COVID-19 cancelled many official events. 

Battle High School Prom by Parents organizer Laurie Painter said the event is just a week away.

"Now it's a matter of getting it decorated, that's the next big step," she said.

Callaway County will also have a prom at the end of July. 

Unlike most of the Mid-Missouri parent-ran proms, Callaway County Prom organizer Hanson said this prom is not just for one school, but for all schools in Callaway County.

"We're working on getting the word out to all of the county. We want all of our juniors and seniors, so the class of 2020 and 2021 because I know that they were all shopping for dresses and looking forward to the event. So, we want all of them to know that they are invited and welcome to come," Hanson said.

Hanson said they still have a long way to go to get everything ready by the end of the month, but she said her and the other organizers do know one thing for sure.

"Right now we have our date set as July 31," she said. 

Both Hanson and Painter said the idea originated months ago.

"It started probably a couple months ago when we found out there wasn't going to be a prom when CPS officially said they're not going to do, well, pretty much anything for our seniors," Painter said.

"I think when COVID hit, we didn't really know how long it was going to last," "It just seems that having a Callaway prom might be a great idea," Hanson said.

COVID-19 still poses a risk to prom, since they could have hundreds of students gathered in one place.

"Of course we're very concerned with all of those safety things because we're letting our children go to this event," Hanson said.

Hanson and Painter said both proms will take precautions to make sure everyone stays safe.

"As far as food, we're looking at prepackaging everything that we can and cans of soda and bottles of water. We'll have hand sanitizer. If kids want to wear masks, we would definitely encourage that," Hanson said.

"We're going to have hand sanitizer available throughout the building. We are not providing food, 54 Country does have a concession stand and they follow all of the precautions that they are supposed to follow," "We're going to have bottled water available for the students, so we're trying to take as many precautions as we can," Painter said.

Painter said that with the event a week away, there is no stopping Battle High School Prom by Parents from happening.

But as for the Callaway County Prom, Hanson said it's still up in the air. She said it will come down to whether or not there is an increase in case numbers and how safe parents feel with letting their kids attend.

"I think that as far as prom, we've waited as long as we can," Hanson said. "Our kids are getting ready, a lot of the seniors are getting ready to start the next phase of their lives and are kind of ready to put the school year behind them. So, it might be that we would cancel. It's really too soon to say what we would do."

Hanson said tickets for Callaway County Prom are $10. She said this is to help fund the event.

Painter said tickets for Battle High School Prom by Parents are free for all students.

"Lots of parents have been really supportive. We are paying for the whole thing," she said.

Both proms will be held at 54 Country in Fulton.

For more information about Callaway County Prom, visit their Facebook page.

For more information about Battle High School Prom by Parents, visit their Facebook page.

Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties
Top Missouri Democrat stepping away from state party duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Democratic Party's chairwoman is stepping aside until at least September. The Kansas... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 6:22:27 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Missouri brothers charged in death during planned drug deal
Missouri brothers charged in death during planned drug deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor says two brothers have been charged with second-degree murder and... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 4:29:38 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
Independence Day underscores freedom disparities for Black Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July is a day which commemorates freedom. But this year's holiday follows weeks of... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
Community members gather to honor veterans and law enforcement
COLUMBIA - A rally was held at the Boone County Courthouse Saturday morning in an effort to show support for... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 3:23:00 PM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS encourages social distancing for holiday celebrations
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS encourages social distancing for holiday celebrations
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 Saturday, July 04, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT July 04, 2020 in News

Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
Health Department scrambling to keep up with contact tracing
COLUMBIA —As mid-Missouri experiences a rise in coronavirus cases, the Health Department is struggling to keep up with contact tracing.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:51:53 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum
VIENNA — The Historical Society of Maries County is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide "substantial information"... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:32:32 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
Possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple bars has some bar owners upset
COLUMBIA - Four bars within 24 hours may have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Boone County Health... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
Boonville man sells fireworks to help community
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of mid-Missourians stocked up on fireworks this week for the Fourth of July. 73-year-old Jim Edwards... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:50:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
Prison outbreak leads to virus surge in St. Francois County
BONNE TERRE, MO. (AP) — An eastern Missouri county has seen a big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:52:13 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
City Council members to decide mask ordinance enforcement Monday
COLUMBIA—Columbia City Council will vote Monday on a new mask ordinance that would require face coverings in all public places.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:51:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state representatives accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of being involved in cyberbullying Friday afternoon, but... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
Iowa man arrested for child sex crimes in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County prosecutor charged David Dodds, 58, from Corydon, Iowa with five felony counts of sexual... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 1:09:28 PM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
Fulton man arrested for attempted statutory rape
FULTON - A Fulton man is in custody for attempted statutory rape and sodomy, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Kansas City police officer shot, remains in critical condition
UPDATE: Kansas City police officer shot, remains in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Friday, July 03, 2020 8:55:00 AM CDT July 03, 2020 in News
