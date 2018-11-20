After Haith, Who's Next?

COLUMBIA - Missouri head men's basketball coach Frank Haith is expected to accept the head coaching job at Tulsa University Friday. Fans will certainly look to fill that seat with candidates that might never consider it and also those who could be very glad to take the reins of this program.

Here are some categories of possible candidates:

The Longshots

Gregg Marshall - Marshall, 51, is the hottest name on the college basketball market after leading Wichita State to a 35-1 record and a 1-seed in the 2014 NCAA tournament. Marshall is expected to require a yearly salary in the neighborhood of $3 million, which would only be $100,000 less than MU football coach Gary Pinkel's current salary.

Shaka Smart - Smart, 37, would most likely be expensive for the Tigers as well. The VCU head coach exploded onto the national scene in 2011 after leading VCU to the final four as a 12 seed. During Smart's five-year stint at VCU he has competed in the NCAA tournament four times and posted a 137-46 record.

Archie Miller - Miller, 34, took his Cinderella Dayton Flyers to the Elite Eight in the 2014 NCAA tournament. Miller has compiled a 63-38 record so far in his tenure at Dayton and the 2014 season was his only appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Those Likely to Take the Job if Offered

Kim Anderson - Anderson, 58, played under Norm Stewart's MU teams in the 1970s and worked as an assistant coach at Missouri from 1991-1999. Anderson recently won the 2014 Division II National Championship with the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.

Tim Fuller - Fuller, 36, has served as Mizzou's associate head coach since 2012. Fuller coached the Tigers for five games in 2013 while Haith served a suspension for recruiting violations. Fuller won each of those games, but he had no prior experience as a head coach before then.

Those Worth Considering

Tim Miles - Miles, 47, led Nebraska to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998 in 2014, posting a 19-13 record with the Cornhuskers. Miles spent six seasons with North Dakota State, five seasons with Colorado State, and the last two with Nebraska. Miles also took the 2012 Colorado State team to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Ben Howland - Howland, 56, was fired from UCLA in 2013 after losing many players and games in his last few seasons. Howland took the Bruins to three Final Four appearances in 10 years at UCLA and won four conference titles. Howland reportedly showed interest in March to fill Marquette's coaching vacancy before the school hired unproven Duke assistant Steve Wojciechowski- a move Missouri made nearly 15 years ago with Quin Snyder.