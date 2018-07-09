After Late Night, Pedroia, Ortiz Pound Royals 13-9

BOSTON (AP) -- David Ortiz had four hits and five RBIs, and Dustin Pedroia had four of Boston's 16 hits Tuesday night to lead the Red Sox to a 13-9 victory over the Kansas City Royals, their 18th win in 22 games.

Hours after the teams took a 1-1 pitcher's duel into the 14th inning and finished up at 1:59 a.m., they combined for 31 hits and 22 runs against nine pitchers -- including Royals outfielder Mitch Maier, who threw a scoreless inning.

Alfredo Aceves (6-1) threw 3 1-3 scoreless innings in relief to improve to 20-2 in his career. Nathan Adcock (1-1) got just one out for the Royals, allowing three earned runs, three hits and three walks as Boston scored six times in the fifth inning to turn a back-and-forth game into a blowout.