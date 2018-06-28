After manhunt, suspect in Illinois cop shooting is killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Illinois State Police say that a man suspected in a non-fatal police shooting has been shot and killed in an incident in which an FBI agent was also wounded.

Authorities said Sunday that Dracy "Clint" Pendleton was killed in an early-morning shootout inside an abandoned house in southern Illinois near the Shawnee National Forest. The name and condition of the wounded federal agent was not immediately disclosed. He's expected to survive.

Pendleton was charged with attempted murder in the May 7 shooting a Mahomet, Illinois police officer during a traffic stop. A state trooper pursuing Pendleton struck and killed a 26-year-old woman who was driving her van about 45 miles away.

The manhunt continued for more than one week, with authorities closing a portion of the national forest.