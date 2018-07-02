After suicide attempt, Missouri lawmaker speaks out

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri state Rep. Genise Montecillo is talking about her suicide attempt in hopes of helping others dealing with suicidal thoughts and depression.

Montecillo tried to kill herself in June 2015. She said childhood abuse and subsequent depression led to her attempt.

The St. Louis Democrat says she hopes her story can give others the courage to seek help.

Montecillo has publicly cited her attempt while backing legislation on mental health this year.

She's spoken on the House floor for a bill that would create a panel of medical school representatives and a mental health official. The committee could do research to lower the risk of suicide and depression among medical students.

Montecillo also says she supports proposals to require school districts to adopt policies on suicide awareness and prevention.