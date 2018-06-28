After tests, Jefferson City keeps gears moving on electric buses

7 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Wednesday, November 01 2017 Nov 1, 2017 Wednesday, November 01, 2017 11:00:00 AM CDT November 01, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past two weeks, Jefferson City has been testing electric buses to see if they'd make a good fit for the capital. But before zero-emission buses can be added to the fleet, the city's Transit Division has to work through some road blocks.

"Electric buses are very different than your usual diesel pusher type of bus," said Mark Mehmert, Jefferson City's Transit Division director. 

Jefferson City has conducted two tests, one with an electric bus out of Columbia manufactured by BYD, and one with a bus by Proterra. Transportation officials rode on the buses to get a feel for them, bringing on mechanics to get a closer look at the vehicles.

"The folks in Jefferson City asked us if they could borrow one of our buses for the day to use as a demo, and we gladly accepted the opportunity to do that," said Drew Brooks, Columbia's Transit and Parking Manager. "My understanding is that it did pretty well for them."

Mehmert and the Transit Division were pleased with what they saw.

"The operating costs overall would be substantially lower based upon what we've understood from other entities," Mehmert said.

The city has to consider a few things before taking the next step in possibly implementing electric buses.

First, Mehmert said the Transit Division has to make sure the buses can perform on Jefferson City's hilly terrain.

"A vehicle or a bus may have a range of 200 miles, but if you're going up a lot of hills that takes a lot of additional battery power," Mehmert said.

Electric buses are also lighter than traditional diesel buses, which might lower their longevity, Mehmert said.

The Federal Transit Administration put in place a Useful Life Benchmark for buses, saying a bus is in need of replacement after 12 years of use or 500,000 miles.

The city's oldest diesel buses still in operation are already more than 12 years old with more than 300,000 miles on their odometers. Mehmert said within the next three to five years, those buses will be on their last leg, and he hopes electric buses will fill their shoes.

If the electric buses can maneuver the routes and maintain a charge for a full day's worth of riding, then the department would have to figure out how to pay for them.

Though electric buses are cheaper to maintain, they cost considerably more upfront. One electric bus can cost anywhere from $400,000 to $800,000 if purchased, and that price could be even higher if the buses are leased.

"While we have some matching funds here locally for the city of Jefferson, at the same time, we require from our federal partners, we would need a substantial amount of dollars in a grant program, and those come around usually every year," Mehmert said.

The Federal Transit Administration has a yearly grant of $55 million that it can divide and distribute to programs looking to implement low-emission buses. Columbia received funds from this grant to bring on three additional electric buses.

Besides grants, Columbia paid for its buses with local funding from taxes and decided to do a 12 month lease-to-own agreement to alleviate having to pay millions of dollars upfront.

"We're putting aside dollars from our local transportation sales tax," Brooks said. "We put some of it aside for capital matching."

If Jefferson City decides to purchase electric buses, it'd aim for at least four, which could cost close to $2 million.

Mehmert said the Transit Division needs to make sure "the technology is ripe" enough before it invests funds or asks for a grant, so the technology doesn't become obsolete by the time it's implemented.

After having the buses for around two years, Brooks has a few recommendations for how the Jefferson City Transit Division can get the best use out of its electric buses, if it decides to bring them on.

"Training of your drivers is very important for this type of vehicle," Brooks said. "The driver is probably the single biggest factor in the range that you get out of a day with those buses."

The Transit Division plans on demonstrating an electric bus for a period of at least two weeks. This will help determine whether an electric bus could handle Jefferson City terrain. Mehmert said he expects it to begin in the next six to eight months.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:51 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°