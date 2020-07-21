After title, Chiefs believe they're primed for more success
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have brought back every major piece from the team that won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season.
The few noteworthy losses were offset by what could in most cases be considered upgrades.
That is why the Chiefs believe they are primed for a New England Patriots-like run of success with another Super Bowl trip.
