After Two Years of Fundraising, Fulton Nears Animal Shelter Goal

FULTON - Fulton Public Information Officer Darin Wernig said Wednesday the city has about $220,000 in cash and pledge donations for a new animal shelter. In 2012, the city set out to raise $250,000 for a new shelter.

The Garrett Animal Shelter is currently located in what was supposed to be a temporary location. The building and gated area it is housed in used to be an old city pool house. Representatives from the shelter say the space is not big enough for the animals.

"You don't necessarily know how many animals you'll be collecting at any given time," Wernig said. "So sometimes it is difficult to find space to house all the animals but we try to make arrangements to make sure that we can."

City Officials said they hope to break ground on the project next month, but there is no set date yet.

To donate to the new shelter initiative, call 573-592-3111, or click here to donate online.