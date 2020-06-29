After virus comments, Parson addresses traffic deaths

2 days 11 hours 7 minutes ago Friday, June 26 2020 Jun 26, 2020 Friday, June 26, 2020 12:59:00 PM CDT June 26, 2020 in News
By: Lauren Schwentker KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA —According to Governor Parson's Thursday news briefing, Missouri has experienced a 12 percent rise in traffic fatalities compared to this time last year, despite traffic volumes dropping in 2020.

Missouri has overall been trending downward when it comes to traffic deaths for more than 15 years, according to the the Missouri State Highway Patrol's statistical analysis center. In 2002, 1,208 people died in crashes in the state. In 2019, the number was 876. 

The uptick in this year's numbers was a topic of conversation during Thursday's briefing. 

"We are alarmed by the increase in Missouri traffic fatalities, particularly since they occurred with reduced traffic due to the statewide stay at home order," said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.

According to Parson's release, 2020 has seen 402 traffic fatalities, an increase of 43 compared to this time last year. 

"We can not encourage drivers enough to pay attention and to obey the speed limit," Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Collin Stosberg said. 

Thursday's briefing from MoDOT came after Parson made comments to a KOMU 8 reporter on Tuesday about personal responsibility for COVID-19 related deaths after his decision to reopen the state. 

"Do I feel guilty because we have car accidents and people die every day?," he responded. "No, I don't feel guilty about that." 

Missouri Democrats called on Parson to apologize for the comments. 

"The governor’s refusal to take any responsibility for the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to compare COVID-19 deaths to the flu and car crashes is deeply offensive and represents a stunning lack of compassion," Missouri Democratic Party spokesperson Kevin Donohue said in a statement.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol statistics, crashes related to speeding caused 310 deaths in 2018, 298 in 2017, and 299 in 2016.

More News

Grid
List

These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
(CNN) -- A growing number of US states have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:16:38 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 100 active cases in Boone County
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 100 active cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:08:04 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Saturday storms cause damage in Cuba, Missouri
Saturday storms cause damage in Cuba, Missouri
CUBA - The Cuba, Mo. Emergency Management Agency reported storm damage near the Indian Hill Lake subdivision area Saturday night.... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Sunday protest brings together hundreds in downtown Columbia
Sunday protest brings together hundreds in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Protesters gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a "Black Lives Matter Protest."... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Local restaurant plans to stay open despite possible mask ordinance
Local restaurant plans to stay open despite possible mask ordinance
COLUMBIA – As local businesses continue to reopen, some may be faced with a new obstacle if a mask mandate... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Boys and Girls Club of Columbia wraps virtual telethon
Boys and Girls Club of Columbia wraps virtual telethon
COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia raised nearly $51,000 in a virtual telethon on Saturday. The... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:54:49 AM CDT June 28, 2020 in News

Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
Columbia ham radio operator participates in "Ham Radio Field Day"
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 7:31:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 6:14:02 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
MU Raptor Rehab releases eagle back into the wild
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights thanks to the MU Raptor Rehabilitation Project. On Saturday, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
One arrested in connection with two Friday morning arson investigations
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning. 46-year-old Iasha... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
Police investigate shots fired, fight at Jefferson City Capital Mall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:19:56 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday
MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
Missouri sees a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults as cases in the country continue to rise
COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning. According to a tweet... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:29:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and a third person was critically inured when a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases no longer "active" in Boone County
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Three cases no longer "active" in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News

One dead after intruder enters house
One dead after intruder enters house
MEXICO - One man is dead after an intruder broke into his home early Saturday morning. Mexico Public Safety... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 27 2020 Jun 27, 2020 Saturday, June 27, 2020 9:14:00 AM CDT June 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 79°
2am 78°
3am 77°
4am 77°