After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings

JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of unprecedented flooding, the recently established Missouri Flood Advisory Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The group was ordained by an executive order from Governor Parson on June 18, 2019, and it submitted an initial report to the governor with findings and suggestions on Dec. 31.

The report laid out 24 findings and recommendations, including immediate and appropriate actions needed to fix dike notches put in place that are causing bank erosion on private lands, and that the state of Missouri should develop an enhanced flood monitoring system comparable to the Iowa Flood Information System.

Members of the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group include the Missouri departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economic Development, Transportation and the State Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Coalition to Protect the Missouri River and the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition are members as well.

The meeting, hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, will be open to the public and will accept public comments. It will be broadcast live online and recorded for viewing later.