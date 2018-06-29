Afternoon Robbery Occurs At Local Hotel

COLUMBIA - Officers were dispatch this afternoon to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn, located at 201 E. Texas

Investigation discloses that a female was in her hotel room when a white male entered the room, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then left with the unknown amount of money and fled the room on foot.

The man is described as being in his late 20s, 5'7, thin build with blond hair and glasses, last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any information relating to this investigation, please call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPs to remain anonymous.