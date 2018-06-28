Afternoon Storms Sweep Across Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - A line of storms independent of the storms that hit Joplin moved through mid-Missouri on Sunday afternoon. KOMU fielded several phone calls of rotation, hail and damage from Boonville to Mexico.

Columbia/Boone County Joint Communications officially listed called-in damage in Boone County as: a downed tree across Route F, another fallen tree in Centralia, a home on Tremont Court was hit by lightning. The office also said that 3/4 to 1 inch hail was spotted throughout the county.