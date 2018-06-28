AG: Beware of counterfeit World Series tickets

JEFFERSON CITY - With the Kansas City Royals set to play the Mets in this year's World Series, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is warning baseball fans to be aware of potential scams and counterfeit tickets.

Koster warned that scammers may make multiple copies of the same ticket or design realistic-looking tickets to sell to unsuspecting fans. Scammers may also promise tickets through websites like Craigslist and then fail to provide them after the victim pays.

Koster recommends that fans:

Stick with trusted secondary market vendors, such as StubHub and Ticketmaster. These sites offer buyer guarantees that protect you against unscrupulous sellers. Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don’t know on Craigslist, eBay, or other similar marketplace or auction sites.

Shop securely. If you plan to buy online, verify that the website is a trusted site before giving your credit card information. Check to see that the URL begins with https:// and a lock to indicate that it’s a secured site. Only buy from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse; do not use cash, debit card, prepaid money card or wire transfer.

Be especially wary of paying cash to a stranger for tickets. If you’ve been sold counterfeit tickets you’ll have a very hard time finding the scammer again and won’t get your money back.

Check guarantee policies on online sales. Stick with vendors that guarantee refunds if you receive invalid tickets or don’t get them at all.

Stay away from sellers who ask you to wire money or make your purchase using a pre-paid card. These are signs of a scam.

Inspect your tickets to look for signs that they are copies or fakes.

Koster said Royals fans can search the National Association of Ticket Brokers website for secondary sellers that offer authenticity guarantees. He said Missourians can also call the state's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 if they suspect a scam.