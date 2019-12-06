AG Eric Schmitt writes letter of support to Cameron football team over prayer

Wednesday, December 04 2019
By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a letter of support to the Cameron football team after the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) called the team's pre and post game prayer unconstitutional.

The FFRF wrote the letter back on November 4, calling out the head and assistant football coach for the prayer.

"Cameron High School’s Head Football Coach Jeff Wallace and Assistant Football Coach David Stucky have reportedly been holding religious 'chapel' services for players before and after football games where coaches pray with players and read and discuss bible verses," FFRF said.

The FFRF also claimed the head coach tried to convert the players.

"After games, Wallace reportedly holds religious services with players on the 50-yard line and leads players in prayer. Wallace often brings in outside preachers to proselytize to players, as well," FFRF said. 

Attorney General Eric Schmitt believes "the vast majority of the FFRF's threats ring hollow."

"Our understanding is that no coach or other Cameron official has forced any football player to participate in prayer or taken any action against any player who chose not to participate,"  Schmitt said.

In the letter from Schmitt, he also cited the Supreme Court case, Town of Greece v. Galloway, as evidence that the Supreme Court has "repeatedly upheld voluntary prayer in public settings".

Schmitt ended his letter in full support of the football team.

"But if FFRF seeks to silence voluntary prayer outside of Cameron's football games through a lawsuit, we will support your football team's lawful, voluntary decision to pray," Schmitt said.

