AG: Governor's Office has not violated Missouri record retention laws

JEFFERSON CITY - The Attorney General released a report Thursday stating there is no reason to conclude Governor Greitens's office has violated Missouri Sunshine and record retention laws.

The Governor's office has claimed from the beginning office personnel has never used Confide or similar apps to bypass state records laws.

Confide is an app that immediately erases messages once they are read. KOMU 8 reported in December that Gov. Greitens and top members of his staff were using the app.

The Attorney General has praised the governor's office for assembling an experienced council dedicated to advising on records retention and Sunshine affairs.

The Attorney General's report also states the Office has adopted the "best practice," and extends beyond what Missouri state law requires.

The report details the governor's office has complied with the Attorney General's inquiry from the beginning, including allowing access to staff for interviews and willingly providing hundreds of pages of documents without request demonstrating the office's commitment to records retention and the Sunshine Law.

“This thorough report recognizes that we have gone above and beyond what the law requires in the interest of transparency,” said Parker Briden, press secretary for Gov. Greitens. “We look forward to working with the legislature to modernize the state records retention and Sunshine law to bring further clarity to these issues.”