AG's office to look into how Koster administration handled Smith shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - The attorney general's office will investigate possible wrongdoing in connection to a civil rights lawsuit over the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot by police officer Jason Stockley.

Attorney General Josh Hawley said he will appoint independent counsel to review whether the City of St. Louis and former Attorney General Chris Koster withheld evidence.

The Smith family's attorney sent a letter to Hawley's office on Sept. 18 and an initial review is now complete.

“The attorney for the family of Anthony Lamar Smith has raised serious allegations of wrongdoing by the Koster Administration,” Hawley said. “As Mr. Smith’s family states, these allegations deserve 'a full, accurate, and transparent accounting.”

A press release from Hawley's office said the independent counsel will have full access to files and personnel "to ensure an unbiased and comprehensive review of the potential wrongdoing."

St. Louis was the scene of days of protests after Stockley was found not guilty of murder in Smith's death. The shooting was captured on video tape. Prosecutors argued Stockley planted a gun after killing Smith, but the judge said the evidence did not support that.