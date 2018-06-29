AG's Office to Prosecute in Hannibal Killing

HANNIBAL (AP) - The prosecution of two men accused of killing a convenience store clerk in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal will be handled by the Missouri attorney general's office.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig reports that Marion County prosecutor David Clayton removed himself from the case because he had been privy to communications with defense attorneys before he was named prosecutor last month.

The crime happened Oct. 8, when 61-year-old Adrienne Arnett was shot to death at Abel's Quik Shop. Two Hannibal men - 30-year-old Michael Studer and 22-year-old Gary Wiltermood III - are charged with second-degree murder. Authorities believe the men hoped to rob the store of money to buy methamphetamine.

Studer is scheduled for trial in March, Wiltermood in April. Both are jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.