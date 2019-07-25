Age, Color Lead to Overlooked Love at Local Pet Shelter

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 08 2013 Oct 8, 2013 Tuesday, October 08, 2013 2:08:00 AM CDT October 08, 2013 in News
By: Cristina Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - It can be heartbreaking to watch someone be passed over because of looks or age. Maybe they're left to linger on the sidelines because they aren't agile enough or maybe they are just overlooked because they blend into the background.

The same thing happens to shelter dogs longing for a family; to be part of a team.

Black dogs and older dogs are harder to adopt out compared to any other dog. The stories of Frankie and Shorty say it all.

5-year-old Shorty, a Chihuahua mix, is the oldest dog at the Central Missouri Humane Society.

"Older dogs are harder to market than puppies," according to CMHS spokesman Colin LaVaute. "It's just hard to compete with all the energy and cuteness."

Potential adopters might overlook older dogs because they'd prefer a long-term companion to raise and create a strong connection with.

Kennel Supervisor Stephanie Lanham said, "People look at an older dog and they think it might not be here in a couple more years."

Older dogs like Shorty, however, aren't the only ones having a tougher time finding a home. The color of a dog's fur can make a difference.

1-year-old Frankie is an all black dog, which tend to be harder to adopt out.

"People see the cute fluffy white dog and usually go for that first and don't notice the black dog as easily," Lanham said.

Black dogs don't photograph as well and pictures are a big deal for potential adopters.

Shelters usually look for a good photograph to capture a cute picture of a dog and therefore make them more appealing to potential adopters. Cameras simply aren't friendly to black dogs.

LaVaute also said the color black could lend itself to superstition, which is similar to what makes black cats harder to adopt out.

Potential adopters interested in either Shorty or Frankie should contact the CMHS at 573-443-7378 or visit the shelter's website.

We are looking for stories of dog rescues. If you have adopted or rescued a dog, please email us at ShareIt@KOMU.com, contact us via Facebook or Twitter @KOMUNews. Tell us why you chose your dog and how it's changed your life.

(This story is part of the KOMU 8 News series "Rescued Dogs: Beyond the Cage." Related articles include the tale of a lucky dog rescued with the help of KOMU 8 News Facebook users, and a gallery of photos sent by viewers who have made adopted dogs part of their families.)

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in Continuous News

Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
UPDATE: Arrest made in violent Maries County robbery caught on camera
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in connection to a violent robbery caught on camera at Maries County restaurant.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
Sexual assault survivors seek help from mid-Missourians
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), met outside of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:42:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Moberly police warn of phone call scam
Moberly police warn of phone call scam
COLUMBIA — The Moberly Police Department warned citizens about a fundraising scam Wednesday night. Police learned some citizens had... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:37:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
MU responds to Senator Hawley's concern over Confucius Institute
COLUMBIA - Senator Josh Hawley expressed concern Wednesday about the University of Missouri's Confucius Institute but MU officials told KOMU... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
Developer hopes to rename portion of Columbia's Rice Road
COLUMBIA - Developers of new subdivision are petitioning to rename a portion of Rice Road because they say its negative... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center leaving Eldon, moving to Osage County
COLUMBIA - The FEMA disaster recovery center in Eldon will close Wednesday at 7pm and relocate to St. George Parish... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
Police: fire at Columbia home tied to burglary
COLUMBIA - Fire investigators said a July 3 fire at a home is tied to a burglary that happened the... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:14:08 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested for domestic assault
Columbia man arrested for domestic assault
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of domestic assault for an incident in which the victim said... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:05:19 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations
Fulton wraps up discussion on medical marijuana regulations
FULTON - Fulton is finalizing its medical marijuana regulations, with three different ordinances as options for the city. The... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:30:00 AM CDT July 24, 2019 in News

Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father
KANSAS CITY — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man in Kansas City Monday as his family live-streamed the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:59:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Brunswick flood victims say city may force them from home
EXCLUSIVE: Brunswick flood victims say city may force them from home
BRUNSWICK - Like many others, Chester George and his family were forced from their Brunswick home due to flooding in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:19:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News

2 Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri
2 Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri
HOLT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two brothers from Wisconsin who were reported missing after traveling to Missouri.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News

Boonville mayor reacts to new Rocheport bridge grant
Boonville mayor reacts to new Rocheport bridge grant
BOONVILLE - City leaders in Boonville are weighing in on the impact of a new federal grant that will fund... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News

State Auditor Nicole Galloway: sex offender registry overhaul a success
State Auditor Nicole Galloway: sex offender registry overhaul a success
JEFFERSON CITY - The number of missing sex offenders in Missouri went down significantly since last year, according to Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News

Restaurant to close, another to open in downtown Columbia
Restaurant to close, another to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - As another one of Columbia's restaurant closes, restaurant and property owners alike agree quality service and staff are... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
7am 66°
8am 71°
9am 75°
10am 79°