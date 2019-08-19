Agencies to hold nuclear disaster drill at Hearnes Center

COLUMBIA - Local, state and federal agencies will be conducting emergency preparedness exercises at the Hearnes Center on MU's campus starting Tuesday.

According to a press release, the purpose of the exercises is to practice receiving evacuees as the result of a nuclear incident at the Callaway Energy Center near Fulton.

If that were to happen, the Hearnes Center would be one of four "decontamination and identification" centers in the state.

The training is required every eight years for select emergency personnel. This includes MUPD, University of Missouri Health Care Ambulance Service, Columbia Fire Department, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management and other groups.

There will be a large number of emergency vehicles and emergency workers on site. MUPD asked in a press release for people not to make call 9-1-1 related to the drill.

Elizabeth Thompson, the training and exercise specialist for the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, said it's important to spread the word to limit confusion.

"We just really want the citizens to know that, if they see fire trucks or men in suits, of which there will be, to know that it's a drill. There's no harm or risk to the community," Thompson said.

The drills will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.