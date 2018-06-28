Agency On Aging Director To Resign

The report alleges that $142,500 in federal money for nutrition programs was diverted to a nonprofit tied to executive director Richard Russell. The former Joplin mayor and current city councilman announced what he called his "retirement" last Thursday. The audit says money was "diverted" to Four County Elder Advocates, a Joplin-based nonprofit headed by Russell until this year. His son has since replaced him. Russell says he believes all money in question has been returned to the agency and that there was "no diversion for private benefit." But auditors said Russell's response was unacceptable. Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties are served by Region 10.