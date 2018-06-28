Aggies Aggravate Tigers

Mizzou experienced trouble early in the first quarter after the ball was fumbled and recovered in the endzone by Texas A&M. The Aggies scored the first points of the game after a drive that consisted of 74 yards and resulted in a field goal.

The Tigers answered back on the next drive and Tony Temple rushed for a 5 yard touchdown, making it 7-3.

Before the end of the first quarter, the Aggies scored their first touchdown, putting them on top 10-7.

It didn't take Missouri long to score after Chase Daniel connected with William Franklin for 39 yards and the touchdown, making it 14-10.

Before the end of the half, both teams would score to tie the game at 17-17.

The second half started off with Texas A&M's Stephen McGee fumbling and recovering in the endzone for a safety, giving Missouri their last lead at 19-17.

The Aggies beat the Tigers with a final score of 25-19.

Mizzou's quarterback Chase Daniel threw 21-of-29 for 295 yards. William Franklin had 4 receptions for 119 yards and Chase Coffman had 6 receptions for 69 yards. The Tigers fumbled three times and had the ball for a total of eighteen and a half minutes compared to Texas A&M's possesion of fourty-one and a half minutes.