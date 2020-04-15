Agricultural group to defend Sunshine Law against hog farm

CALLAWAY COUNTY – Friends of Responsible Agriculture filed a motion for what they said is "another Sunshine Law violation against the Missouri Clean Water Commission’s tours of concentrated animal feeding operations."

FORAG claims the Callaway Farrowing’s permit appeal was still pending during the time of the tours.

“When the CAFO tours were taken by the Clean Water Commission, there was not proper public notice at this time,” FORAG President Jeff Jones said.

By law, the Missouri CWC, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Callaway Farrowing, LLC were responsible for providing FORAG with the notes taken during these tours to Windemann Farm, Brinker Farm and University Farm.

“This is just part of a process. We need to go one step at a time to make sure steps aren’t skipped and that’s what has brought us to this time period now,” Jones said.

FORAG is against the CAFO operating permit in Callaway County and were not invited to the CWC's tours.

According to a letter by Missouri DNR, they “obligated to review each application equally in respect to compliance with regulations set forth by the Clean Water Commission."

The lawsuit is against the Missouri DNR, the Missouri CWC and Callaway Farrowing, LLC.

FORAG has a deadline of April 20 to file against the violation of the Sunshine Law to the Cole County Court.