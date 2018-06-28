Agriculture Building to be Renamed

As a native Missourian, George Washington Carver devoted his life to research projects connected primarily with southern agriculture. The products he derived from the peanut and the soybean revolutionized the economy of the South by liberating it from an excessive dependence on cotton. He also earned respect as an educator who made a great effort on bringing education to farmers in all his life.

Ruestman said the bill was not voted on. It's unclear when the vote will take place.

Written By Cham Yu