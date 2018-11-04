Agriculture Center Celebrates Harvest

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture celebrated its successful growing season with what they called a "Harvest Hootenanny."

Members of the group felt it was time to share the product of their hard work with the community. Grill masters were on location serving people with the center's own urban barbeque chicken and urban vegetables.

Visitors also had a chance to meet with the urban farmers and take tours of the production farm which is located on the property.

"We didn't know what we wanted as far as people, but we're absolutely excited about how many people are coming out. We're happy to serve everybody, really excited that everybody gets to eat food and drink wine, and just a beautiful Saturday evening," said center member Billy Froeschner.

The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture has officially been farming on this property for a year and became a non-profit organization eight months ago. It hopes to start growing more fruits and flowers in the future.