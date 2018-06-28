AIDS Activists Encourage Women to Fight Disease

One U-N AIDS expert says women worldwide are particularly vulnerable to H-I-V because they lack the social and economic empowerment to fight the disease. A celebrity advocate from Zimbabwe says she's shocked by how few women are involved in health policy decisions. Another activist from Kenya says teaching young men to respect women could eliminate some of the violence that's responsible for infecting countless women in other parts of the world. The coalition led by the Center for Development and Population Activities plans to take their petitions to the U-N next week.