Ailing LHP Garcia Removed from Cardinals' Roster

WASHINGTON (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals left-handed starter Jaime Garcia has been removed from the team's playoff roster due to a strained rotator cuff and inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Garcia will be replaced on the NL division series roster by rookie right-hander Shelby Miller.

Garcia pitched only two innings in the Cardinals' 12-4 victory Monday in St. Louis before leaving with a shoulder problem. An MRI exam diagnosed the injury, and he was scheduled to get a second opinion later Tuesday.

Garcia also missed two months this season with shoulder fatigue before returning in mid-August.

Miller appeared in six games this season, pitching 13 2-3 innings with a 1.32 ERA.