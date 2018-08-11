Aiming at Child Abuse

"Being where I live, there isn't a lot of an opportunity to get out and shoot, but you can get relaxed really easily," said amateur shooter John Stewart.

For these cousins, the shooting tradition is in the family, and their Saturday fun serves another purpose: preventing child abuse.

"Actually I learned to shoot from my grandparents. My dad wasn't excited about the whole thing at first, but I sort of talked him into it," said amateur shooter Jim Gardner.

This is the first annual Sporting Clays Tournament. It's the deer season opener, but these shooters are on the range targeting child abuse. The proceeds go to the Rainbow House, a safe haven for abused and neglected children.

"What we do is facilitate the investigation of child abuse in the most child friendly and efficient way possible," said Jamie Schwartz of Rainbow House.

The friendly competition lets shooters learn from each other. On the range, generations shoot side by side.

"These people are serious about ending child abuse and neglect. They're really serious about rallying behind our cause and supporting our children."

Professional or amateur, these shooters say there's nothing better than the smell of gunpowder.

Tyler Schwab won the professional course with a 42. On the amateur course, Grady Hoensoner took the win with a 76.