Air Conditioning Can Save Lives

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The blistering heat of summer can be a killer, and in many cases, air conditioning is the difference between life and death.

At least 13 deaths in St. Louis this summer are suspected to be heat-related as the temperature has reached or exceeded 100 degrees on eight days.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many of the deaths have involved people who either didn't have air conditioners, didn't have the unit on, or didn't have a properly-functioning air conditioner.

In some cases, elderly residents and others on fixed income shy away from using air conditioners because they're afraid they can't pay the electric bills. But Missouri prohibits utilities from turning off electricity during periods of extreme heat.