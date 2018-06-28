Air Force Chief: Malaysia Jet May Have Turned Back

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysia's air force chief says that military radar indicated the missing Boeing 777 jet may have turned back, but declined to give further details on how far the plane may have veered off course.

Rodzali Daud told a press conference Sunday that "there is a possible indication that the aircraft made a turnback," adding that authorities were "trying to make sense of that."

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said the pilot is supposed to inform the airline and traffic control authorities if he does return, but that officials had received no such distress call.

The plane vanished from screens early Saturday morning en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board.