Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom

Sonic booms are the sound made by shock waves created when a plane moves faster than the speed of sound.

Hundreds of people told KOMU on Facebook the boom rattled their windows and even shook their car.

"I live 15 miles north of Columbia and it sounded like it was right over our house. Our windows shook too. I jumped up out of my chair. Not sure I've ever heard one that loud," Kay Roberts Lannert wrote.

Some described it as a pipeline explosion or their home collapsing.

"I heard it in SW Columbia! I thought a tree fell on my roof," Amanda Goff said.

Viewers reported feeling it in Centralia, Columbia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Mexico, New Franklin, Rocheport and Sturgeon just before 1 p.m.

Friday's boom comes nearly a year after a military aircraft caused a similar boom.