Air Force Suspends Most F-15 Flights
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The more than 700 U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jets are grounded in the wake of a crash involving a plane in Missouri. The Air Force has suspended all of what it calls non-mission critical F-15 flight operations, citing a potential "structural failure" in the Missouri crash. A spokeswoman says the suspension is indefinite, though F-15s can still be used in combat or if called upon in an emergency. The accident happened Friday during a routine training operation over Dent County. The pilot ejected and was released from a St. Louis hospital Saturday. The plane crashed into a wooded area. No one on the ground was hurt. Airplane maker Boeing declined comment other than to say it is cooperating with the Air Force investigation.
