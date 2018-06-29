Air Service Revenue Guarantee Billed $0 for March

COLUMBIA — American Airlines and the City of Columbia announced Monday the Air Service Revenue Guarantee fund was not invoiced a cent for March 2013.

Load factors and yield on American Airlines flights to and from COU to Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare continue to be very high according to Will Livsey, Regional Manager of Business Development for American Airlines.

City Manager Mike Matthes said this was excellent news, validating all of the market demand studies conducted.

"This is no guarantee of future success but a very hopeful indication that we will have a long and fruitful relationship with American Airlines," Matthes said.



American Airlines provides two daily nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and one daily nonstop flight to Chicago O'Hare from Columbia Regional Airport.