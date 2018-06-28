Air Show Protesters Win Court Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

But, the non-profit group that stages the event at the city-owned airport is appealing that decision and city officials are deciding whether to join that appeal. In 2004, police arrested Bill Wickersham and Maureen Doyle for collecting signatures on a green-energy petition and handing out anti-war leaflets at the show. U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey issued a preliminary injunction before last May's show to let Doyle and Wickersham conduct their activities. In her latest decision last Friday, she barred the two from circulating petitions but said they're free to express viewpoints not shared by the show's organizers.