Airline's first all-female crew takes off from Missouri
ST. LOUIS - Southwest's first all-female crew took off from Missouri on Wednesday.
The flight traveled from St. Louis to San Francisco.
The airline celebrated by tweeting photos of the crew before take-off.
The first "unmanned" Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL - SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017
The flight is historic for Southwest but isn't unprecedented.
In March, Air India became the first airline to fly a round-the-world flight with an all-female crew.
