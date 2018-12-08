Airline's first all-female crew takes off from Missouri

Photo from @SouthwestAir

ST. LOUIS - Southwest's first all-female crew took off from Missouri on Wednesday.

The flight traveled from St. Louis to San Francisco.

The airline celebrated by tweeting photos of the crew before take-off.

The first "unmanned" Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL - SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

The flight is historic for Southwest but isn't unprecedented.

In March, Air India became the first airline to fly a round-the-world flight with an all-female crew.