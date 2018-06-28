Airlines Cancel St. Louis Flights After Tornado

ST. LOUIS (AP) - American and Southwest airlines are checking damaged planes and canceling flights at the tornado-damaged airport in St. Louis. American says two planes received significant damage. Spokesman Ed Martelle says two more had lighter damage but should be flyable by the end of the day. Crosswinds of 80 mph struck one plane that was taxiing in from a landing when the tornado hit. Martelle says that plane is also being checked. Southwest Airlines Co. spokeswoman Marilee McInnis says one of its planes was damaged by a baggage loading conveyer belt that was pushed by the wind. Southwest has canceled all St. Louis flights through 4 p.m. Saturday. American, which operates out of the heavily-damaged main terminal, says it won't fly out of St. Louis until at least Monday morning.