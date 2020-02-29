Airlines Submit Plans to Columbia Regional

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Thursday, March 29 2007 Mar 29, 2007 Thursday, March 29, 2007 5:10:14 PM CDT March 29, 2007 in News

Now, Trans State Air flies three times a day to St. Louis, but its service will end when Columbia Regional names another company to replace it.

Possible replacement carriers include Regions Air, which would provide 4 round-trip flights to St. Louis each weekday, and Mesa Air, which would provide 4 flights to Kansas City or two each to St. Louis and Kansas City.

Passengers told KOMU they would be happy with any plan if ticket prices stay competitive.

"I like the privilege of going to St. Louis," said Jane Wissman. "It's just a better drive for us."

Another passenger, Christi Bergin, said, "It'd be better to go to either Kansas City and St. Louis or probably just St. Louis because than if you only went to one or the other because there are more flight options."

There is no deadline for Columbia Regional to name a replacement carrier for Trans State Air.

