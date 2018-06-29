Airlines Try to Hike Fares: Will They Stick?

NEW YORK - Holiday travelers may want to lock in airfares while they still can. At least two U.S. airlines are raising prices

for the first time since late summer and others may follow.

Rick Seaney of Farecompare.com says Delta Air Lines Inc. raised one-way fares by $4 to $10 across most of their U.S. routes late Tuesday. Soon after, United Continental Holdings Inc. matched the

increases. It's the first widespread fare increase attempt since

August and the 17th try this year.

The increase may not stick. Airlines often roll back fare increases if competitors don't match them. Seaney noted Wednesday that a recent attempt to raise prices in smaller cities met resistance.

The current fare hikes come as airlines begin reporting third-quarter financial results.