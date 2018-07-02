Airport Board Meets to Discuss Changes Coming in New Year

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport Advisory Board came together Wednesday for its first meeting of 2013.

The airport will see some major changes in the new year. Delta is leaving the airport at the end of the January which means no more direct flights from Columbia to Atlanta.

Airport Advisory Board Chair Greg Cecil said he's sad to see delta leave but thinks it's still a possibility the airline could return at some point.

American Airlines will join the airport February 13th with direct flights to and from Dallas and Chicago.

In November of 2012 Columbia Regional added direct flights to Orlando with Frontier Airlines.

Cecil said he looks forward to seeing the airport grow in 2013.

"If we can prove ourselves there could be some opportunities with American with maybe more flights to Chicago and potentially to some other destinations," Cecil said.

New flights won't be the only improvement the runway sees this year. Cecil said crews will make improvements to the runway in the Spring along with renovations to the terminal building.



Cecil said the airport will keep changing to stay in the game with Kansas City and St. Louis airports.