Airport Expects No Flight Delays from Weekend Snow

COLUMBIA - With up to six inches of snow accumulation expected Sunday, city officials said Friday people flying through Columbia Regional Airport should not reschedule any weekend flights.

"During the last snow storm, we were able to keep the runways clear," Steven Sapp with Columbia Public Works said. "We expect we will be able to do that again with this next round of snow that is supposed to be headed our way."

While the airport has already spent nearly $50,000 on keeping the runway clear from snow this year, Sapp said there is still about $23,000 left in the airport's budget - enough for more snow removal this weekend.

Sapp also said the airport recently started using new chemicals to eliminate ice and snow on the runway more quickly than in past years.

With spring break for many area schools approaching, Sapp expects the airport will see more fliers than usual. He recommends weekend travelers check flymidmo.com to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

MU freshman Alex Plotz was one of many spring break travelers at the airport Friday. "I am just happy I had my flight scheduled for today and not Sunday," she said. "I wouldn't want to take any chances with the weather."