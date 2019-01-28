Airport returns to normal after partial government shutdown

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport's flight operations have returned to normal after the partial government shutdown.

Columbia resident Sean Kraus had one stop at Chicago O' Hare International Airport Sunday.

"I did not really notice too much of a drop in security on my flights because I went on a different trip last weekend and everybody was fine," Kraus said.

He said he never really saw any security reduction in the Transportation Security Administration.

"It seemed a little more disorganized I think," Kraus said.

While Kraus was a witness to some chaos, he said there seemed to be a happier scene within the airport.

"The TSA [officials] seemed happy and cheerful," Kraus said. "Everybody was polite."

Despite the 35-day shutdown, TSA officials have been showing up to work locally.