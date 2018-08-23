Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were struck with pellets, according to the JCPS Facebook page.

No one was injured, but JCPS said the bus pulled over to allow law enforcement and school officials address the matter.

The Facebook post said, "As always, student safety is a top priority for JCPS. We take situations like this very seriously and school district disciplinary policies will be followed."