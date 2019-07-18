Akin Admits He Was Wrong in Rape Comments

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Congressman Todd Akin says he was wrong in claiming that women's bodies are able to prevent pregnancies in "a legitimate rape" situation and that conception is rare in such cases.

The Missouri Republican Senate candidate went on Mike Huckabee's national radio show Monday to apologize for comments that aired Sunday on KTVI-TV in St. Louis. Akin's comments to KTVI's Charles Jaco created a furor that has included calls from some Senate Republicans for him to get out of the race.

Akin says he made a serious error but did not elaborate about how he made the mistake. He vowed to continue his campaign despite calls within his own party for his ouster, saying he's not the first politician to suffer from what he called "foot-in-mouth disease."