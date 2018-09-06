Akin, McCaskill Cast Votes in Contentious Race

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Rep. Todd Akin, have voted in their long, contentious race for the U.S. Senate.

Like many early voters in Missouri Tuesday, Akin stood in line for more than 30 minutes waiting to vote along with his wife and son at Star Bridge Christian Center in Wildwood.

McCaskill, her husband and a daughter voted Tuesday morning at the Kirkwood Community Center.